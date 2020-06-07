Electricity theft

Dear Claudienne,

Me and others have made reports to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) about overgrown tree branches on the electric wires in our community that are almost touching each other, but nothing has been done by the JPS about it.



There are also a number of illegal connections to JPS main wires that people who pay their electricity bills are paying for. This is not right.



There is a man in my community whose house has no JPS electricity meter but whose yard is lit up like a Christmas tree, night and day. He has relatives who work with JPS and they alert him as to when the JPS will be coming to the community to read meters and remove bush from the wires.



He is therefore able to remove the wires before they come.



He runs his wires from the light post on a roll and moves them to his house when he thinks it is safe to do so. That is why they never catch him.



If the JPS is coming to catch them, they will have to come at night, as they move the wires around during the day.



Here is hoping you can get the JPS to do something, because several people have made reports but JPS has done nothing. Because other people are paying for the illegal connections, the JPS do not care how it gets its money.



I think it is the job of the JPS to find these people and deal with them. Don't you?

Times are hard and consumers who pay their bills should not have to pay for illegal connections.



XX

Dear XX,

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with JPS on the matter and the customer service quality assurance manager has responded as follows:



“I spoke with the team again today and they once again confirmed that the bushing was done and the illegal connection team also verified that they visited the location and removed the illegal connections. Please note that it is common practice for persons to replace illegal connections right after they are removed. This is one of the challenges that we contend with in this regard.”

Tell Claudienne wishes you all the best.

