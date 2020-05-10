Flow needed for online learning
Dear Claudienne,
On the road where we live here in Morant Bay, the main cable wire was ripped down by a huge truck seven Sundays ago. The wires were replaced three Sundays now but need to be spliced so that the lane can have Internet again and the kids can catch up on their online learning.
It is a bit frustrating as the service from Flow, our phone service provider, is needed to prepare the kids for PEP and for CXC.
I have a Flow account and hope you can assist.
DW
Dear DW
Tell Claudienne contacted Flow and notes that the repairs to the wires were done within hours of the company's receipt of your complaint. A Flow e-mail to Tell Claudienne stated the following:
"We apologise for any inconvenience to DW during the period of disruption. The matter was addressed, and DW has confirmed that his service is now working.
We appreciate your bringing to our attention the matter impacting our services to our very valued customer.
The relevant rebate was applied to the account for the period of disruption."
