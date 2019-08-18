Incorrect NIS benefits

Dear Claudienne, I now live overseas. On August 4, 2012 I made a claim to the NIS office in Spanish Town for my old age NIS benefits as I had reached pensionable age.

Some months later I was informed by that office that the sugar estate company that I had worked for from 1968 to 1981 (13 ½years), which had gone outof business, had not remitted many years of my contributions to the NIS.

On November 11, 2013, I received a letter from the Ministry of Labour offering me a pension calculated on a flat rate basis.

The pension was less than US$50 monthly. In 2017, I applied for a refund of my NHT contributions and was told that the company had not turned over the contributions to the NHT.

I have been seeking justice and have requested the NIS to increase my pension, but nothing has happened. Could you kindly check this matter with the NIS for me.

LO.

Dear LO

The NIS has informed Tell Claudienne that your pension cannot be increased as they have not been able to find any additional contributions for you.The NIS said that you could only be offered a half rate pension, which means that with the increase in the NIS payments since August 2018, you are now being paid $1,700 per week.

We wish you all the best.

