Incorrect NIS benefits
Tell Claudienne
Dear Claudienne, I now live overseas. On August 4, 2012 I made a claim to the NIS office in Spanish Town for my old age NIS benefits as I had reached pensionable age.
Some months later I was informed by that office that the sugar estate company that I had worked for from 1968 to 1981 (13 ½years), which had gone outof business, had not remitted many years of my contributions to the NIS.
On November 11, 2013, I received a letter from the Ministry of Labour offering me a pension calculated on a flat rate basis.
The pension was less than US$50 monthly. In 2017, I applied for a refund of my NHT contributions and was told that the company had not turned over the contributions to the NHT.
I have been seeking justice and have requested the NIS to increase my pension, but nothing has happened. Could you kindly check this matter with the NIS for me.
LO.
Dear LO
The NIS has informed Tell Claudienne that your pension cannot be increased as they have not been able to find any additional contributions for you.The NIS said that you could only be offered a half rate pension, which means that with the increase in the NIS payments since August 2018, you are now being paid $1,700 per week.
We wish you all the best.
Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy