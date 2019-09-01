India's economic growth falls to six-year low of 5%
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian economic growth slumped to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter because of a sharp deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued activity in farming and construction, a government report on Friday last (August 30).
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian also attributed the slowdown to global trade tensions. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the data.
The sale of new cars has also dipped 20 per cent, raising fears of a deep slowdown.
Subramanian said the government is taking various steps to boost economic expansion.
India's central bank said reviving consumption and private investment would require greater spending on infrastructure and structural changes, including labour law, taxation and legal reforms.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth averaged 7.7 per cent from 2014 to 2018. The economy began losing momentum after expanding 8 per cent in the April-June quarter last year.
The previous low GDP growth was 4.3 per cent in the January-March quarter in 2013.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of 10 State-run banks into four and promised a recapitalisation of funds to improve lending to businesses.
The government on Wednesday announced a liberalisation of foreign direct investment in domestic manufacturing, coal mining and digital media to infuse capital into the economy.
