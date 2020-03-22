JAMAICA LIBRARY SERVICE SETTLES BOOKS
Tell Claudienne
Dear Claudienne
I am a former employee of the Jamaica Library Service. Since my resignation from the library service on May 2, 2019, I have not been paid my increment for the period 2018- 2019, as well as the seniority allowance.
In the year 2018, I graduated from college with a Bachelor of science degree. I presented the library service administration with the proof of my qualification, that entitles me to two additional increments on my salary.
I am also due a Personal Pensionable Allowance for the same period but to this date I have not got a penny from the organisation. I also have vacation leave that they have not paid me for.
I have contacted the director of the Human Resources Department several times but I have been getting the runaround and each time I have been told that it is being processed.
I gave this organisation over 10 years of service and it was not an easy journey I just want what is owed to me and would appreciate your help.
TL
Dear TL
Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the director of Human Resources of the Jamaica Library Service.
On Wednesday, March 18,2020 Tell Claudienne was informed that the monies due to you have been lodged to your bank account.
We wish you all the best.
Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver. com. Please include a contact phone number.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy