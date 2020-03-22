JAMAICA LIBRARY SERVICE SETTLES BOOKS

Dear Claudienne

I am a former employee of the Jamaica Library Service. Since my resignation from the library service on May 2, 2019, I have not been paid my increment for the period 2018- 2019, as well as the seniority allowance.

In the year 2018, I graduated from college with a Bachelor of science degree. I presented the library service administration with the proof of my qualification, that entitles me to two additional increments on my salary.

I am also due a Personal Pensionable Allowance for the same period but to this date I have not got a penny from the organisation. I also have vacation leave that they have not paid me for.

I have contacted the director of the Human Resources Department several times but I have been getting the runaround and each time I have been told that it is being processed.

I gave this organisation over 10 years of service and it was not an easy journey I just want what is owed to me and would appreciate your help.

TL

Dear TL

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the director of Human Resources of the Jamaica Library Service.

On Wednesday, March 18,2020 Tell Claudienne was informed that the monies due to you have been lodged to your bank account.

We wish you all the best.

