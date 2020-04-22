JSE launches appeal for two social projects

IN efforts to assist micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with challenges caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), through its subsidiary the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), has launched a special appeal for the projects Teen Challenge Jamaica (TCJ) and Mona Tech Engineering Services.

Under the COVID-19 Relief Fund, the JSSE aims to raise $1 million for TCJ and $3.5 million to aid Mona Tech in repairing critical equipment needed to fight the disease.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every area of the globe and this has serious implication for businesses. After seeing the critical needs within these two organisations — Teen Challenge Jamaica and Mona Tech Engineering Services — JSSE without hesitation contacted these organisations and offered assistance,” stated Marlene Street Forrest, JSE's managing director.

“However, a one-off assistance would not work because there needs to be a flow of income into these organisations to keep them operational. The JSE is appealing to individuals and other organisations to contribute to this worthy cause,” she continued.

According to JSSE, TCJ was chosen because of the significant social impact of the initiative, as the entity works to create opportunities for rehabilitated teens to reintegrate into society, while providing self-sustaining services to the community.

Based in St Ann, it offers a one-year residential, faith-based (Christian) rehabilitation programme with a goal to facilitate life transformation for people with life-controlling problems, one life at a time.

“In this challenging COVID-19 environment, where hotels are closed, the organisation currently has an excess supply and bills are piling up with a greatly diminished cash flow. As a part of its MSME COVID-19 response to TCJ, on April 15 the JSSE provided it support by purchasing 250 pounds of chicken meat to donate to the hard-working health sector workers in Kingston and St Andrew,” JSSE revealed.

VENTILATORS

Meanwhile, Mona Tech Engineering Services was selected because of the organisation's drive to repair malfunctioning ventilators and other bio-medical equipment so desperately needed to treat persons affected by the COVID–19 virus.

The ventilators are critical equipment needed in the care of patients in the advanced stages of COVID-19 infections.

According to Paul Aiken, manager at Mona Tech, there are many defective units within the hospitals which are salvageable.

Eight GE iVent201 ventilators were repaired during the week of March 30 to April 3, 2020 at a cost of $407,200.

However, according to JSSE, an estimated $3,102,000 will be required for an additional six weeks of such repair works on additional ventilators.