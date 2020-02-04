MY RIGHTS WHEN I MAKE A JOB APPLICATION

Dear Claudienne

I went on a job interview on February 4, 2020.



I had submitted a resume prior and also had a copy on hand. I was given an application form to complete. It required me to state the salary of my last three jobs.



I refused to disclose such information due to the bad experience of prospective employers matching salaries and offering to pay less than deserved for the prospective position.



I explained to the boss during the interview that I am entitled to a certain level of labour rights not to disclose as I desire.



Am I right about my rights? I was denied the job.



Another issue is references.



The form required me to state the home address of the three references. However, I only stated their occupation, company, phone number and name or names (because not every person of authority allows you to know or disclose to others their full name.) I believe references are also entitled to the privacy of their residence as they are not the person applying for the job. Their work information should be sufficient, right?



What are my rights on job application questions?



Thank you for your time and advice.

LL

Dear LL

According to Dr Sandra Palmer, CEO and senior partner of Above or Beyond, a recruiting company, whereas overseas in some countries there is legislation that prohibits companies from asking prospective employees about past compensation, in Jamaica there is no such prohibition.



The (recruiting specialist) told Tell Claudienne that most companies in Jamaica have a salary range for a position.



If you were uncomfortable about revealing your salary at a previous job, you have a right not to disclose it and should not be victimised for withholding this information, she said.



A potential employer will need a character reference and will also want information about your performance on a previous job. You can provide this information by supplying the e-mail address and telephone number of your references. Their home addresses are not necessary.



The CEO said that prior to disclosing reference information to a company you should contact the persons you want to use as references and get their approval.



In respect of job application questions there is a thin line as there is information you may not want to share but which the prospective employer might want to know.



For instance, you would be expected to disclose if you have been arrested and convicted and served time in prison.



Tell Claudienne suggests that for more details, you go online and do career guidance research.



We wish you all the best.

