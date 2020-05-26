Mayberry virtual forum to focus on Caribbean Cement Company

General manager and director at Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) Yago Castro will be briefing investors and prospects on the company at Mayberry Investments Limited's 2nd virtual investor forum today, Wednesday, May 27.

Castro, a specially invited guest to the forum, will be briefing investors on prospects for the company which, especially at this time, will be informative as he will reveal plans being implemented to deal with issues as they arise.

In particular, Castro will be explaining how his company has been able to tackle the impact of devaluation and the possible effect on CCCL, in the current financial year, due to Cemex's cut of US$22 million to Caribbean projects and the Government's scaling back of major roadwork.

Undoubtedly the general decline in the demand for cement, due to a slowdown in the local construction activity, will be explored, as well as the estimated percentage the effect of COVID-19 will have on revenues and profit for the second quarter and by extension export and sales.

The forum will be hosted on the following platforms: Instagram; YouTube and Facebook live on Wednesday starting at 1:00 pm.

“Mayberry is aware of the extreme conditions everyone is facing currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we are more than happy to be given the opportunity to continue briefing investors and prospects, while maintaining our relationships through our virtual edition forum, and still practise social distancing for our safety,” said Dionne Marie Harris, digital and marketing manager at Mayberry Investments Limited.

The virtual forum will allow viewers the opportunity to participate during the presentation by way of Q &A on each medium.