Montego Bay named as one of the best spots to fish in the Caribbean

Jamaica, in particular Montego Bay, has been named one of Fishing- Booker's 12 best fishing spots in the Caribbean for 2020.

FishingBooker, the world's largest website for booking fishing charters, recently revealed its list of the 12 fishing spots in the Caribbean that are the best for 2020, and Jamaica's Montego Bay is one of them.

The list was based on a number of factors, such as user reviews, quality of fishing, and overall experience.

In addition, the well-known and respected website said that for fishers looking to combine their fishing adventure with a wonderful island getaway, Montego Bay is the ideal place to do so.

“The reason that makes Montego Bay fishing special is the simple fact that you can fish in 1,000 feet of water less than a mile from the shore. The town faces directly onto the Cayman Trench and has easy access to some of the deepest waters in the Caribbean,” FishingBooker said on its site.

FishingBooker went on to say: “Originally named Fairweather Gulf by Christopher Columbus, the area is also protected from the strong south-easterly trade winds which sweep across much of the southern coast of the island.

Fishers can expect to catch blue and white marlin, mahi mahi, wahoo, and yellowfin tuna, as well as grouper, snapper, amberjack and barracuda”.

