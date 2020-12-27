NIS Pension Sorted
Dear Claudienne,
I live in St Thomas.
I applied to the NIS for pension from 2019 and every time I check at the NIS office in Morant Bay I am told that my application is still being processed.
Could you please check and let me know what is the situation with my claim?
SB
Dear SB,
When Tell Claudienne contacted the NIS in October I learnt that your application was in the Claims Department for processing.
In early December I was advised that the NIS put the lump sum of $135,060.98 into your bank account on November 30, 2020.
Monthly, the NIS will lodge a pension payment of $10,183.28 to your bank account.
I wish you all the best.
