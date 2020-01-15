PM visits, lauds Appleton's master blender
PRIME Minister Andrew Holness recently toured the world-renowned Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, located in Nassau Valley, St Elizabeth.
The tour, which gave insight into Jamaica's rich history and culture, included Joy Spence, the first female master blender in the world and Appleton Estate's master blender; managing director of J Wray and Nephew Limited, Jean-Philippe Beyer; and chairman Clement Lawrence.
Holness lauded Spence for her continued contribution to the local spirits industry, having been appointed the first female master blender globally and serving close to 40 years in the industry.
“I am certain that you are coaching others to come on board. Your dedication to the industry, your contribution is definitely valued,” Holness stated.
Spence stated that Appleton Estate prides itself on promoting Brand Jamaica both locally and internationally.
“Rum and our Jamaican heritage go hand in hand, and so Brand Jamaica is very important in our promotions internationally. I am proud to be actually selling Jamaica while selling Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, because I have the passion for our country. We demonstrate the passion behind making our brand, the history of our country, the unique geography that we have here — which links back to the whole Jamaican experience,” she added.
Holness's tour included the mini theatre on the property, which displayed the process and history of Jamaica's rum, a milling station and a molasses station.
He also toured the estate's distillery, warehouse, and viewed the Prime Minister's Reserve.
The Prime Minister was also presented with a 21-year special collection brew, the Prime Minister's Reserve.
