Pension misunderstanding

Please see the following letter that I sent to an inspector in August 2018 in respect of my NIS pension.

“I refer to your visit to my residence ( July 2018) last month, during my absence and you left a form to be filled out.. I promptly filled out the form and took it personally to your office the next day. You promised that my NIS payment to my account would not be disturbed. I also explained that my bank pension was hardly enough to pay my bills and the NIS money could pay for gasolene, etc to carry me around. Now, today I am shocked to look in my account to see that my pension payment has been reduced from $13,915 to $7,821 for the month of August. I am of the view that any adjustments should be an upward one.

During my visit I did explain that I worked as a Senior Manager in the commercial Banking Sector for 40 years until I retired in 2001. My dues were always paid promptly through my employer CIBC, RBTT, and RBC. I had a difficulty in obtaining my pension payment in the first year and sought the assistance of Tell Claudienne to help me to get my payment commenced. Since then I have had no problems, but I have copied her to keep her abreast of the situation.

I intend to go further as this is an insult in my senior citizen years for one who has paid his dues.

I would appreciate if you would let me know the reason for this reduction.”

To date I have got no explanation and am hoping that you can have this matter clarified for me.

LR

Dear LR

NIS explained to Tell Claudienne that the $7,821 payment to you in August 2018 was not a reduction in your pension but an additional payment to you for outstanding arrears you were due as a result of the increase in NIS payments to pensioners.

So you in fact received two payments from the NIS in August 2018. the $13,915 and the $7,821. The NIS said that your monthly pension is $15,870.98.

We wish you all the best.

