Police credit union offers members loan payment break

The Jamaica Police Co-operative Credit Union (JPCCU) is now offering its members a one-time payment break as part of its response to the coronavirus.

General manager of the JPCCU, Wray Palmer announced earlier this week that his organisation will be waiving all payments on loans for one month.



“You have to understand and appreciate that the majority of our members are also members of the police force.



“At present, as the nation grapples in dealing with and stemming the spread of the coronavirus, policemen and women are on the frontline of this effort and, as such, we took the decision to waive the payments on all loans for one month with an available date of April 1,” the JPCCU general manager informed.



Palmer further stated that members who wish to make use of this one-month payment holiday can do so by contacting any of the five branches of the credit union or its one full-service agency, which is located at National Police College of Jamaica at Twickenham Park in St Catherine.



“It is our belief that this measure will provide some assistance to the majority of our members as they concentrate and place their energy on protecting the citizens of the Jamaica at this time,” Palmer said.