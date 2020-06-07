Proven APO closes without accepting any further subscription

The current bearish stock market has resulted in Proven Investment Limited allowing its additional public offering (APO), which was suspended until further notice, to close last Friday.



The APO subscription, which was opened in February, was supposed to have closed on March 31 but was extended until June 5. The suspension and subsequent extension of the subscription period was imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the island.



Jamaica Observer sources confirmed that one of the reasons for allowing the APO to close without lifting the suspension is that Proven's stock price has been trending far below the APO subscription price of US$0.28 or $38.64 per share. At the close of the stock market on Friday, Proven traded at $33.43, an improvement of $0.02 over Thursday's trading price of $33.41.



In a statement on the weekend, Proven reported that it won't lift the suspension but has allowed the subscription period to close in accordance with the June 5 extension.

Co-founder and CEO of Proven, Christopher Williams, pointed out that while Jamaica's management of the pandemic is promising, equity market conditions remain weak, “so we are choosing to monitor and stay out at this time”.



He maintained his confidence of a solid post-COVID-19 outcome, thanked the investing public for their positive responses to the APO and invited them to stay tuned.



Proven had invited the public to buy into a maximum of 267,857,143 new ordinary shares to raise $4 billion or the equivalent of about US$30 million.



The capital raised will be used to execute already identified opportunities, particularly in the finance sector, in the English-speaking Caribbean as well as Jamaican real estate. Some of the proceeds raised will go towards the execution of the VIA at Braemar, a 99-unit, 10-storey apartment building in New Kingston.



The development was designed for the Jamaican middle class, with studio units selling for about $21 million and one-bedrooms for $27 million. The company also recently broke ground on AVISTA at Bloomfield, a residential complex on nine acres in Mandeville, near the MegaMart supermarket.



The property will be designed as an Airbnb/hotel and residential development, but rather than the tourist trade, it will target the local commercial market.



— Durrant Pate