Quick action by Scotiabank saves the day for customer

Dear Claudienne,

I write to you with a very heavy heart. I am single parent who was recently laid off. I visited an ATM in Hanover today, the 25th of April 2020, only to find all my life savings gone. I phoned Scotiabank and they confirmed my fears.

On April 20, 2020, in a location in Ocho Rios, all my savings were taken. In addition to having to face the risks of the novel coronavirus I also now have this problem. I was told by a Scotiabank representative that it would take two to three months for them to do their investigation.



I have no other way of supporting my daughter and myself at this time.



Kindly assist in any way you can to impress on Scotiabank the crisis I am now in due to unscrupulous people.



Thank you for listening.



MB

Dear MB,



Tell Claudienne contacted Scotiabank and requested that it investigates your complaint.



Scotiabank has sent Tell Claudienne the following e-mail:



“Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention.



We are aware of recent activity by unscrupulous persons in attempts to defraud banking customers. In response to this, Scotiabank has ramped up our customer education efforts using several media to help our customers identify and prevent potential threats and to seek assistance if necessary.



We deeply regret that MB became a victim of this unsettling trend and we are happy to advise that her funds were restored within two days of receiving her complaint. We have implemented a system to mitigate unnecessary hardships due to account fraud. The level of assistance provided is assessed and determined on a case-by-case basis.



We take this opportunity to urge all Scotiabank customers to carefully practice all safety measures for protecting their accounts. These include protecting PINs when using Automated Banking Machines (ABMs) and point-of-sale (POS) machines, creating a strong online banking password and utilising our Scotia Alerts feature to monitor account transactions in real-time.



Customers may report suspicious transactions or activity on their accounts by calling us immediately at 1-888- 4 SCOTIA.



We extend our best wishes to MB and her family.”

Tell Claudienne wishes you all the best.



Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.