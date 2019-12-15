Settlement coming for bursar

Dear Claudienne:

I am the former bursar of Hopewell High School, located in the parish of Hanover. I started working at this institution from September 2006, where I worked in the capacity of clerical assistant 1, when it first opened its doors. I served in that capacity for the period September 2006 – December 2006. I was then promoted to work in the capacity of assistant bursar, where I worked from January 2007- October 2007.



When the bursar resigned I was promoted to act as bursar from November 2007 to August 2008. I was evaluated and in September of 2008 and I received a letter from the Ministry of Education stating that I had been approved for the permanent appointment as bursar.



In April 2016, the post was reclassified. I was at that time at the maximum of the pay scale but was informed by the ministry that people without a first degree would not receive the full amount in retroactive payment but would be placed back at the first point of the scale.



I learnt that the ministry would make the payment in two parts and that individuals who did not have a degree would only receive the first payment.



I have emailed the school, the Region 4 director and the finance controller at the Ministry, requesting payment for the period April 2016 –October 18, 2016. I have also requested payment for my vacation leave days and commuted allowance pro-rated that is owed to me.



However, to date I have not been paid. I am constantly being given excuses and have been told that they are "working on it."



I am currently enrolled in a degree programme and would really love to get this outstanding payment that is long overdue. It has been three years since I left the job and I believe that a settlement of this matter is long overdue.



I would appreciate your assistance.



MD





Dear MD



Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the Ministry of Education and the Director of Region 4 has informed the column that you will receive the money due to you by Friday, December 20, 2019 the latest.



We wish you all the best.



Have a problem with a store, utility company? Telephone 1876-936-9436 or 1876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.