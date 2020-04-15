Technological Solutions to host COVID-19 webinars

Technical services provider Technological Solutions Limited (TSL) is set to host a webinar tomorrow, at 11 am, on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and how businesses can implement proactive measures to offset the impacts. Entitled 'Protecting your staff, your clients, your business and your brand from COVID-19', the webinar will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the various sectors and the world economy.

Key areas to be addressed include the potential impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing businesses, how to protect staff and customers, manufacturing-specific considerations (general), food safety considerations for food manufacturers, and brand and business protection.

Presenters include Dr Andre Gordon, CEO of TSL and Dr Wendy-Gaye Thomas, TSL's group technical manager and newspaper columnist.

The cost of the seminar is US$30. Interested participants can register on the company's website.

On Tuesday, TSL also hosted 'The novel coronavirus and COVID 19: The Facts' webinar that featured key facts about COVID- 19, threat to health and safety, treatment and prevention, as well as risk management.