UNRAVELLING THE FLOW TANGLE OF WIRES

I live in St Ann and I am writing to you in the hope that you can help me to sort out my peculiar problem.



Recently I have been experiencing telecommunications problems which started with the theft of a portion of the line on my road. This occurred on the night of November 5, 2019 and was reported. To date, the line has been replaced, my immediate neighbour received service in November and I am left without telephone and Internet. I have made six calls to the Flow 100 number and have visited the Ocho Rios office with no positive result. I have been called by three technicians since this year who all confirmed that I have no service but nothing has changed.



I journeyed to the Half-Way-Tree Road office on February 6, 2020 and was assured that the St Ann office would be contacted to see how the situation could best be resolved. I did not hear from a technician and again called the 100 number and visited the Kingston office on February 13, 2020 at which time I took the modem back to them and told them that I would not be paying any more bills. They promised to have the problem resolved but again nothing was done.



About 2 weeks prior to this visit to Flow's Kingston office, the lines ended up on the ground along the road while still being connected to the poles. This was reported as although my neighbour continued to have Internet connection, I had no service.



On February 25, 2020 I again went to their office in Kingston and was told that the complaint had been reassigned to the damaged cable department. I was told that it could take up to six months to be repaired! They also said that there were cables running underground that needed to be fixed.



They have continued to bounce the complaint back and forth and I am totally frustrated.



I should add that I have resorted to stopping Flow vans and enquiring from the technicians if they work in my area and know what the problem is. I found a technician who knew of the problem but it was not assigned to him. On another occasion I found out that the report had been received and assigned to a technician after one of my Kingston visits but no contact was made with me so the problem still exists .



I have paid bills since November 2019, for a service I am not receiving and I have serious doubts that I will receive the full refund due to me.



As of February, I am no longer paying bills.



I have lost over US$3000 as I have had to abandon an online course.



I have also been unable to conduct my banking online and it is creating quite a challenge to balance my accounts. I am experiencing high levels of frustration as I am also receiving poor quality service from Digicel in my area being unable to complete conversations without having several dropped calls and being the recipient of very slow download speeds.



I hope you will be able to assist me to untangle this mess of wires as I really don't know what else to do



DM



Dear DM



Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Flow and on March 9, 2020 the company e-mailed the column as follows:



"We appreciate your bringing to our attention the matter below. Please note that our Customer Experience Team made contact with DM and a technician visited her premises on Saturday, March 7. The issue affecting her service has since been resolved.



Her account was also adjusted for the period she was without service.

Thanks again for providing an opportunity for us to address the needs of our valued customers. "



We wish you all the best.



Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.