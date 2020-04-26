Western Union to beef up digital services
GraceKennedy Remittance Services Limited, the exclusive agent of Western Union (WU) financial services in the country, has said that given the restrictions in movement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be seeking to increase services provided by their digital payment platforms.
In responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer last Thursday, group chief executive officer of the GraceKennedy Group (GKG) Don Wehby said that this a move that they are looking to undertake in short order as digital remittances have increased by some 33 per cent.
“We are working on increasing our digital services to ensure that both senders and receivers of remittances can still complete their transactions through this challenging period,” he told Sunday Finance.
“We are doubling the resources behind our financial inclusion strategy so that customers can directly access their remittances through their bank accounts,” he continued, while noting that digital direct-to-bank products such as WU.com and the WU app allows senders overseas to send money directly to the receiver's savings or chequing account. “This feature is available in a number of the Caribbean countries where we operate.”
The announcement comes at an opportune time, as in the last few weeks some people have complained bitterly about the closure of several Western Union locations, especially in the parish of St Catherine which has been placed under lockdown, causing much inconvenience for many who rely on the support of funds from friends and relatives abroad.
Earlier this week international competitor WorldRemit money services said that they have been seeing increased usage of their digital payment services as transactions flow via bank accounts and mobile wallets given the tightened imposition on movement worldwide.
Wehby said that with remittances being one of the major contributors to the economy, it is critical that all channels are engaged to allow for business continuity, especially as countries are forced to navigate the challenges brought on by the highly contagious virus.
He noted that while COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global economy, including the major sending markets of the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, impacting inflows, the leading money transfer services is confident that they will be able to return to their usual business in the post-virus period.
“As a leading player in the industry, we remain optimistic that with the measures being put in place by governments to soften the economic impact of the virus in these sender markets, including Jamaica, we will be able to return to economic growth as quickly as possible after this period of economic slowdown,” he said.
