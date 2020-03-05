Business Observer Report: JSE declines… 1 billion US dollars development breaks ground in St Ann… JCC calls for tax simplification and modernisation
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The local stock market has been in decline, as investors are selling out their shares to position themselves to buy into the recent initial public offerings that are on the market and those that will be coming over the next few months.
A group of Mexican developers through what will be the Sugarcane Bay US$1 billion investment project, has officially broken ground in St Ann to add about 4,800 more rooms to the hotel industry.
And, in order to achieve a more investor-friendly business environment and faster economic growth in the country, the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce is calling for a modernised, simpler tax system.
Watch as the BUSINESS OBSERVER wraps this week for you.
