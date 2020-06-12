Look for economic opportunities which COVID-19 offers — entrepreneur

While there has been some economic fallout as a result of restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic for small businesses, entrepreneur Tracey-Ann Gutzmore Rhoden said the pandemic is also offering other economic opportunities for some companies.

The managing director of Gutzmore Concepts said that people need to have a good business idea and start to promote it. She underscored that once it is a good product people will gravitate towards it and the business will take off.



Gutzmore Rhoden delivered her thoughts during a recent guest appearance on the Jamaica National (JN) Circle Thrive Together Life Class, a seven-part online series, which seeks to empower JN members and customers to thrive during the coronavirus outbreak by improving their relationships and focusing on issues related to resilience, parenting, marriage, relationships, and self-care.



“Nothing is too big for you to realise. Do not think about your background, because I'm a testimony to that, and I'm not coming from the background of money, family name, or wealth. Therefore, once you have an idea, you need to believe in it, push it, and let it out into the universe to grow,” said Gutzmore Rhoden.



Gutzmore Rhoden informed that financial institutions, such as JN Small Business Loans and other financial entities, were making funding available to assist individuals to boost their businesses.



She also pointed out that there will be challenges, especially when starting a new business; however, entrepreneurs should not be deterred.



“You are going to hear the no's, but all you need is one yes. Therefore, you can hear a million no's, but when you hear that one yes, you will feel vindicated for all the trials you have been through to get to that point, and you should keep doing it,” Gutzmore Rhoden advised.



Turning to existing entrepreneurs who may be facing challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, she advised that diversifying their businesses into other areas, where there is a demand, is also another option to explore.



The managing director also revealed that her business's core services, which are promotional products, have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, as many of her clients were cutting back. However, other opportunities have emerged, such as the need for personal protective equipment. She has taken advantage of this to keep her business afloat by selling face masks, face shields, and non-contact thermometers.



“Therefore, you can take it [the pandemic] sitting down or be proactive. For example, if you have a cookshop and nothing is going on for it, go online and offer a delivery service. There are people out there who cannot cook, who need a meal but are not willing to risk their lives. Hence, if you offer a delivery service, they may be willing to purchase from you,” she advised.



The next JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class session will be held today (Wednesday, June 3) at 6:30 pm.

The theme of today's session will be: 'Quarantined Abroad: Coping when you are away from family and loved ones.'



Persons can join the session by registering at www.myjncircle.com\thrive. In addition, the session will be streamed live on the JN Group Facebook page.