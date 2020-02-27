Business Observer Report: PIOJ reports 20 quarters of positive growth … TransJamaican IPO upsizes… Jamaica's imports up by 3.9 per cent
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) in its latest review of economic performance, reported a positive economic outlook, based on the continued stability of the macroeconomic environment.
For the period of October to December 2019, the real gross domestic product grew by 0.1 per cent relative to the corresponding period in the previous year, representing some 20 consecutive quarters of growth in the economy.
The National Commerical Banks says due to overwhelming demand among other factors, the TransJamaican Highway initial public offer will upsize the offer by an additional two billion shares.
And according to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, the island's imports for January to November 2019 were valued at US$5.9 billion, an increase of 3.9 per cent.
Watch as the BUSINESS OBSERVER wraps this week for you.
See story links below:
20 quarters of positive growth
PIOJ considers COVID-19 effect on economy
Fontana records its best-ever quarter
Deaf Can! lists as first social enterprise on JSSE
BOJ's senior deputy, John Robinson stepping aside
Jamaica's 2019 January to November imports up by 3.9%, exports down 15.6%
PROVEN REIT launches Mandeville mixed-development project
Cuba promises to make late debt payments by May
Caribbean Chamber of Commerce set to launch in Europe
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy