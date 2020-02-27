Business Observer Report: PIOJ reports 20 quarters of positive growth … TransJamaican IPO upsizes… Jamaica's imports up by 3.9 per cent

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) in its latest review of economic performance, reported a positive economic outlook, based on the continued stability of the macroeconomic environment.

For the period of October to December 2019, the real gross domestic product grew by 0.1 per cent relative to the corresponding period in the previous year, representing some 20 consecutive quarters of growth in the economy.

The National Commerical Banks says due to overwhelming demand among other factors, the TransJamaican Highway initial public offer will upsize the offer by an additional two billion shares.

And according to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, the island's imports for January to November 2019 were valued at US$5.9 billion, an increase of 3.9 per cent.

