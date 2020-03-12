Business Observer Report: 18 billion dollars tax cut…Government unveils target approach to manage FX … JCC urges business sector to prepare for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government on Tuesday announced that,effective April 1, the General Consumption Tax (GCT) will be reduced from 16.5 per cent to 15 per cent.
The 18-billion dollars in tax reduction is a 4-billion dollar improvement on the 14 billion dollars in tax cuts the Government implemented in the last financial year.
That same day Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke also unveiled a three-pronged targeted approach for the foreign exchange market.
And the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), in its response to the global novel coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak, has urged the local business sector to refrain from panic and instead seek to become more aware and prepared in the face of this looming crisis.
Watch as the BUSINESS OBSERVER wraps this week for you.
