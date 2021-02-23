FLOW Foundation Observes Safer Internet Week

The Flow Foundation observed Safer Internet Week (February 8 – 12) with several activities geared at increasing awareness about safe online practices among young people and seniors.

Safer Internet Day (SID) was observed internationally on Tuesday, February 9 under the theme, “Together for a Better Internet”. This year's theme called on stakeholders, businesses and people worldwide to make the internet safer for all, especially for children and young people.

The week of activities included a Virtual Teen Summit, Kids Table Talk – session for pre-teens – and a Seniors' Forum. Viewers can watch the Flow Jamaica YouTube Page for a recap of the activities.

