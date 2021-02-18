Wolmer's Boys Benefit From Flow Foundation and Sean Paul Foundation Tablet Partnership
The Wolmer's Trust High School for Boys has welcomed the gesture by the Sean Paul Foundation in partnership with the Flow Foundation to provide much needed tablets for some lower school students.
Sean Paul, International dancehall artiste and Dwight K. Williams, Flow's Commercial Director Mobile Services who are Wolmer's alumni, made the handover at the institution on January 15.
“As a student at Wolmer's for a number of years, I was given the opportunity to receive a great education and we want the same for the students today. We felt that providing the tablets would go a far way in helping them to achieve their online learning requirements,” Sean Paul explained.
Dwight K. Williams was equally happy to be part of the donation to his alma mater.
“We're excited to partner with the Sean Paul Foundation as these tablets will enable connectivity for even more children across Jamaica, as we through the Flow Foundation, help to facilitate their access to the many opportunities available in the online space. In fact, we're encouraging more persons to consider utilizing the opportunities available to sponsor a child,” Williams said.
The Samsung A tablets are preloaded with Flow SIM and 25 gigabytes of data.
Dwight Pennicooke, Principal at Wolmer's Boys in expressing his appreciation for the timely donation, said the tablets would be given to lower school students who expressed a need in the current virtual learning environment. “The fact that Sean Paul and Dwight have collaborated in this venture is a fine demonstration of the Wolmerian spirit,” he said.
Wolmer's was among 14 schools across the three Counties that received a total of 100 tablets as part of a partnership between the Flow Foundation and the Sean Paul Foundation to distribute the devices to students who need them for their online learning activities.
