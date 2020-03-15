Magna Motors commemorates five years of operations in Jamaica this year. In addition to giving customers more #ReasonsToDrive with its 5-5-5-5-5 promotion over the next five months, Magna Motors plans to highlight members of its talented staff. Below, Dervan Saunchez, a 32-year-old technician who is part of the company's technical assistance crew, takes us below the bonnet to better understand the man who maintains the machine.

C&E: Tell us about your experience working in the automotive industry.

DS: I have been working in this industry for the past 15 years. After high school, I completed a level-three diploma at the Jamaican-German Automotive School. It's funny because initially I wanted to be a soldier, and at one point I was even working in the music industry. But all roads lead back to the automotive industry. In fact, some of my earliest and fondest memories are of my father coming home with that “mechanic smell”. So, I guess you could say that I was destined to be here.

C&E: What is your role at Magna Motors?

DS: I have spent the last four years working as a commercial vehicle technician. This means that by conducting preventative and maintenance repairs, I ensure that all our customers' vehicles are in top condition for the road.

Q: What do you like best about your job?

DS: I love the constant growth; it's like I'm always learning and improving my skills. Each Hyundai technician is enrolled in an online college called the Hyundai Training Academy (HTA). This way, we all have an opportunity to complete online courses and keep up to date with the constantly changing technology in the industry. I find that this is what I like most about working here and what has benefited me the most.

C&E: Describe the relationship with your customers.

DS: My clients are my top priority. You see, the whole Hyundai staff operates as one big family, so we all try to make our clients feel like a part of this family. I always ensure that my clients have a full understanding of what's going on with their vehicle. Sometimes this means dealing with them on a one-on-one basis. And they notice the effort, because they're always commenting on our family friendly environment and our high standard of customer service.

C&E: What do you like best about Hyundai vehicles?

DS: Hyundai vehicles are safe and family-friendly. The Santa Fe, for example, has an optional safety feature called the 'Child Detection Safety Technology'. Also, our vehicles are very durable because of the special steel that they use. Interestingly enough, we are the only car manufacturer who manufactures their own steel. Customers who've been in road accidents are always shocked at how minimal the damage to the vehicle is. I have four children, so like many of our customers, I'm very much a family man. What I appreciate most about Hyundai vehicles is that I feel like my family's safety is prioritised and ensured.

C&E: What advice would you give to an aspiring automotive technician?

DS: Overall, they need to know that the field is tough. Some people are only in the field for the money. I would recommend that you genuinely love what you do because of the amount of work that it requires. You have to be highly motivated and ready to learn new skills and to adopt new methods. Be wary of a mechanic who says he knows it all—he's obviously not that sensible.

Magna's 5-5-5-5-5 promotion features five per cent interest rate financing fixed for two years, a five-year enhanced service package, an aftersales offering of five-year warranty and five years roadside assistance. The promotion runs for the next five months.