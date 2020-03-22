COVID-19 jobs: Medical technologist

Medical technologists, also known as clinical laboratory technologists, perform and analyse the results of complex scientific tests on blood and bodily fluids. These highly trained professionals work in hospitals and independent laboratories using sophisticated procedures and equipment. When test results are analysed and completed, medical technologists collaborate with physicians or laboratory directors on patient data.

Job Description

Medical technologists analyse samples of blood, tissue and bodily fluids to determine chemical content, cell count, drug levels or blood type; they may also search for specific microorganisms like bacteria or parasites. Preparing the samples for examination, using automated equipment and specialised instrumentation, performing numerous complicated tests simultaneously, and accurately interpreting the results are all part of a medical technologist's job.

Whether in a medical facility or independently run laboratory, medical technologists often work with infectious specimens. Infection control and sterilisation protocols must be followed to minimise these hazards. Medical technologists can also expect to spend many hours standing in a laboratory. Hospital employees often work irregular hours or are on call for emergency situations.

Job Duties

The day-to-day duties of a medical technologist include complex analysis of microscopic, immunologic, biologic, bacteriologic, hematologic, and chemical tests and their results. Some tasks that a medical technologist might be asked to perform could include:

* Preparing cultures of tissue samples

* Establishing and monitoring programmes that ensure data accuracy

* Microscopically examining slides of bodily fluids

* Cross-matching blood for transfusions

* Chemically analysing blood or urine for toxic components

* Analysing lab reports for accuracy

* Operating and calibrating equipment

* Delivering test results to physicians, researchers or patients

* Collecting and studying blood samples to determine morphology.

Becoming a Medical Technologist

A bachelor's degree is the minimum entry-level requirement for a medical technologist. Advancement to laboratory director is a relatively common career step for medical technologists, and this position usually requires a master's degree.

Bachelor's degree programmes in medical technology, clinical laboratory science or allied health technologies all prepare students for work in this field. These four-year programmes are heavily focused on the natural sciences and often include an internship. Common course topics include anatomy and physiology, lab management, immunology, clinical microbiology, parasitology and medical ethics.

Certification

Depending on the jurisdiction, medical technologists may need to be certified before they are licensed or registered. This often includes proof of a bachelor's degree and a written exam. While not required, employers may prefer to hire medical technologists who are professionally certified.

Career and Salary Information

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that the number of jobs for medical and clinical laboratory technologists would grow at a rate of 11 per cent between 2018 and 2028. This figure could rise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Over 48 per cent of medical and clinical laboratory technologists were employed by hospitals as of 2018, while the rest worked in laboratories, physicians' offices, or colleges and universities. Additionally, the bureau reported that the median annual salary for medical and clinical laboratory technologists was US$52,330 in 2018.

- www.study.com