Eat'n eggs - Jermaine Eaton and JSE Farms laying gold

As a child, Jermaine Eaton would only eat eggs. Concerned about his health, his mother Sharon Eaton quit her job to focus on her child's well-being. But her egg purchases soon become a financial strain, so she decided to start a layer bird farm, thus giving birth to the family's bread and butter — JSE Farms.

In the cools hills of Spalding, Manchester, the business began with just 12 layers, which supplied the household with eggs. After a couple of months, the Eaton family had a glut of the protein-rich breakfast item and had to give some away. The family's farm quickly became a budding business, supplying members of the community and neighbouring businesses.

Today, 25 years after it began, JSE Farms has over 2,500 layers, and some broiler birds. Jermaine and his mother co-manage the operations of the farm. With plans to expand, they have invested time, money and other resources to bring the farm up to suitable standards, producing quality eggs and high-performing layers.

“What I like most about layer farming is the ability to create a wholesome product that provides great nutritional value to people. It also teaches patience; and when your customers are pleased, I feel a great sense of accomplishment,” the yong man told the Jamaica Observer last week.

Currently, JSE supplies supermarkets and wholesales. There are plans to expand the business and the customer base within the next year.

“I want to acquire more lands to build additional coops to house more birds. I also want get to acquire a suitable fleet of vehicles, and I am definitely looking at going solar to reduce the cost of utilities. I also have a plan to allow the farm to run semi-automatically, to reduce manual labour. Expansion and improvement are constant,” he disclosed.

The younger Eaton attended Knox College and Northern Caribbean University (NCU) where he did a degree in business and computer science. In his early years he had very little interest in agriculture, but tragedy struck when he was in his first year at NCU. His father, Thoywell, passed away suddenly, forcing Eaton to take over operation of the farm.

“I was involved in layer farming from an early age, and my earliest memory was around age five. However, I got seriously involved in the family business after my dad passed away in 2007. I had just started university and the family needed extra income,” Eaton explained.

He added that while his mother taught him the ropes, he spent a lot of time researching best practice.

The 30-year-old credits the advice from seasoned farmers for much of the success of the business to date.

“Thanks to the mentorship by the larger players and farmers in the egg farming industry, I managed to pull through,” he told Career & Education.

Eaton is a Nutramix Youth in Agriculture ambassador.

“When I was contacted by Nutramix it signified to me that I am indeed making progress within the industry and that my plans are attainable to be acknowledged nationally. For this recognition to come from a company like Nutramix, it is indeed a privilege and a significant milestone for my business,” he said.