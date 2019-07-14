Fourteen and making a mark

Egg farmer Rovoni Scott has a heart of gold. The 14-year-old Hopewell High School student recently assisted two fellow students by underwriting the cost for their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.

“They were going through financial difficulties, so I assisted them by paying for their CSEC subjects. They were very appreciative of what I did,” the young man said.

He sourced the funds from the proceeds of his egg production business which led him to win the National 4H Boy of the Year award in 2018 and he is passionate about helping others.

“I joined the 4H Club when I was 13 years old and it has been very beneficial to me. It has also boosted my confidence, and I have learnt a lot about agriculture,” Scott told the Jamaica Observer.

“Being recognised as National 4H Boy of the Year 2018 signified that my project was meaningful and that I can contribute in a meaningful way to the country,” he added.

Young Scott started his layer project with just 30 chickens. Today, that number has doubled, with a production output of 20 dozen eggs weekly. His customers comprise community members as well as a local supermarket.

“I became interested in farming from a young age,” he told Career & Education. “My father loved agriculture, and there were times I would observe him raising his chickens. He gave me 30 layers to start my project and now I have 60,” he shared.

Scott has developed a love for the chickens and detests the idea of them being harmed.

“I wanted to find a way of using the chickens without harming them, so I chose egg production. As long as the chickens are being fed and not harmed in any way, I'm okay with that,” he said.

The teen resides in Cambridge, St James, with his mother and stepfather (who he calls dad). He just completed grade nine, and already has two CSEC subjects under his belt — agricultural science and integrated science.

He is the secretary for the students' council at Hopewell High, and he made it onto the Principal's Honour Roll. Last December he was recognised as the student with the highest overall average at the institution.

In terms of long-term career goals, Scott plans on becoming a neurosurgeon, but that won't stop him raising chickens.

“I will always raise my chickens on my farm because I find egg production to be quite interesting,” he said.

One of 12 young people named Nutramix Youth in Agriculture ambassador for 2019, Scott said the accolade means a lot to him.

“I was elated about this, and I just want to use this recognition to inspire other young people to get involved in agriculture,” he said.

He added: “My friends are really happy for me and a number of them have decided to get into farming just because I was recognised for my contribution to the agriculture sector”.