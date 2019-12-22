In the blood

Agriculture is critical to the development of any nation, and Jamaica is no exception. And while the youth are the future of agriculture and food security, many young people do not see agriculture as an attractive or lucrative profession.

But Tyrone Anderson, a vibrant 26-year-old, is ready to challenge this notion.

Overlooking 18 acres of vast land situated in Mason River district in Clarendon, Anderson cares for and cultivates a multitude of crops — lettuce, pak choi, cabbage, tomato, sweet pepper, hot pepper, carrot, spinach and pumpkin. Aside from the 18-acre open field, he uses a 3,000 square foot greenhouse and tunnel house and supplies vegetables to supermarkets islandwide, to vendors' stalls and even and quick service restaurants.

You could say farming is in the young man's blood, as the farm he now operates was once his father's.

The two have partnered on a joint venture and together, they contract-grow with approximately 20 farmers within the community in an effort to adequately supply the growing list of customers.

To keep up with the demand, Anderson and his dad, Daniel, plant crops every two weeks to ensure continuous harvesting. Continuous reaping means he can reliably supply the market and make his customers happy.

“I supply produce to not only my immediate area but also in Kingston, Portmore, Montego Bay, and the Mandeville area,” the young man shared.

It has been 10 years since Anderson got into farming, and it is a decision that he has not regretted.

“I like to say that I was born into agriculture because I've always found joy in watching things grow. I grew up seeing my parents and my grandparents involved in farming,” said Tyrone.

He continued, “I went into agriculture full-time after leaving high school with seven subjects. I decided not to pursue higher education opportunities because I wanted to help out and make life out of my family business.”

It's a decision that Tyrone does not regret, and ploughing into his family business has given him great reward.

Tyrone attended Edwin Allen High School. Among the subjects he was successful at in CXC/GCE O' level was agricultural science.

“Since I began working with my father, I have been spearheading most decisions and undertaken most of the operations on the farm,” he dosclosed.

He said while attending high school, he harboured thoughts of becoming a mechanical engineer. However, that quickly changed and he chose the path of agriculture.

“My family and friends understood perfectly my decision to pursue farming. It has always been their way of living from ever since, so I got their support 100 per cent,” he explained.

Anderson also has a successful greenhouse, and shared some of the advantages of greenhouse crops.

“The advantage comes with the greenhouse where you have a longer lifespan for your crop. You have a controlled environment and that works well, protecting the crops from the elements of the weather.”

The business has 12 employees, who at times even offer contracts to employ other farmers to help with the completion of various tasks given.

“I maintain a consistent supply by planting every other week and procuring produce from approximately 15 other small and medium farmers in my area when my production is depleted. You buy at a rate where you can maintain your business after resale,” he confided.

Tyrone Anderson is a Nutramix Youth in Agriculture ambassador.