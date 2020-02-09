JMMB lifts staff

COWORKING spaces, a nod to the ever-changing demands of the modern working environment, are usually designed for the independent worker and are marketed to creatives, start-ups, small- and medium-sized enterprises, telecommuting and work-at-home professionals, and people who travel frequently.

But one corporate firm — JMMB Group — has created one for its own staff.

Dubbed the LIFT Lounge, the JMMB space is expected to boost staff productivity and creativity while promoting greater collaboration, and all in a more relaxing environment. LIFT is the acronymn for love, integrity, fun and togetherness.

The 800-square foot space designed by Lisa Wilson has a calming day-at-the-beach theme, with pops of the JMMB brand colour and excerpts of the JMMB Vision of Love. The ergonomic setting includes mixed seating to facilitate various groups and brainstorming sessions, high-speed internet connectivity and ports. The space also boasts a coffee bar and a soundproof telephone room to facilitate conference calls and private conversations.

Speaking at the launch of the new space last month, JMMB Group CEO Keith Duncan said the move is in line with the company's innovative approach to people management.

“As an innovative team-centric company, JMMB is proud to be proactive in responding to the changing needs of organisations (and their teams) for a more agile working environment, driven largely by the fast-paced technological and people changes that is characteristic of the modern workplace.”

It is against this background, he said, that JMMB Group has put forward a human development and cultural strategy to examine the incorporation of an agile working space, with the JMMB Lift Lounge serving as the pilot.

Cecile Cooper, country manager, culture and human development at JMMB, outlined that the underlying principle is to “set up the team to win as they maximise the use of the space by ensuring that team members who are best suited for the co-working space based on their working style, role and preference are encouraged to make use of this space, of course, with input from their team leader.”

She added that careful monitoring of the implementation will be done in order to weigh the pros and cons and extract best practices.

The HR executive further revealed that the multipurpose space will eventually utilise an online booking system for team members to reserve specific desks at set times, while also accommodating a hot-desk on a first-come, first-served basis to accommodate those who wish to just plug-in for a few hours or need a space for concentration for a short time.

Jessica Chung, marketing technology officer at JMMB, sings the praises of the new co-working space.

“It's like a breath of fresh air!” she exclaimed. “The chairs were comfy and the space was well-equipped with all the outlets and wireless access, with the freedom to brainstorm and talk freely with colleagues, without worrying about disturbing your team the way you would in an open office space. [And] the added benefit is I can quickly grab a cup of coffee right there anytime I need to re-energise,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

In addition to the expected boost to productivity, creativity and collaboration, the company anticipates a reduction in its overall capital expenditure over the long-term, for as Cooper expalined it, the co-working model allows for growing organisations like JMMB to make creative use of their office plants.

“This is a great way for organisations that are in growth mode to continue to attract great talent without corresponding need for expansion to its physical space, especially in the case of millennials who seem to have a ready inclination for such environments - working in a shared space, while having the freedom and flexibility to manage their workflow in line with agreed deadlines and results. That generation also typically works well in an agile environment where they can connect and create in a more relaxed setting; just look around at many coffee shops,” Cooper said.

The LIFT Lounge is in tandem with JMMB's promotion of a culture of a work-life balance; of creating a great place to work by paying keen attention to the social, physical and mental well-being of its team. As examples, the company facilitates flexi-time and paternity leave, and it provides on site child-care and gym facilities, among other things.

JMMB Group is a financial services group of companies with operations in Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and the Dominican Republic.

