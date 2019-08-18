Noah Vaughan – Champion Sheep Farmer

Noah Vaughan has been fond of animals for a long time. His passion for animals, and the fact that his mother is a veterinarian, made his decision to get into farming a no-brainer.

For the 12-year-old, his experience with livestock rearing goes beyond feeding the animals and clearing their pens.

With the support and encouragement of his family, his knowledge of animal health and wellness is beyond his years.



His hard work has paid rich dividends. At the recently held Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food show, Noah won the awards for Champion Sheep Exhibitor, Champion Lot of 3 Rams and Champion Sheep Farmer. He won Champion Sheep Farmer in 2017 and 2018.



“Having won those awards at Denbigh made me realise that if I put in more work, the outcome will be greater,” young Vaughan shared.



Noah has been involved in agriculture for the past four years. His family's farm has 300 sheep and 10 cows. Scotch bonnet pepper and pumpkin are also grown on the farm.



In an interview with the Jamaica Osberver last week, the young boy recalled the death of one of his sheep.



“I had a sheep and he developed kidney disease. He was about four years old at the time. He was in a lot of pain, and then he died. I love animals and to see him die, I was really sad,” he said.



Just like his mother, Dr Gabrielle Young, Vaughan aspires to become a veterinarian. He also plans to operate his own dairy and goat farm.



“I want to become a veterinarian just like my mother. I want to help animals when they are sick,” he said.



As far as his planned business venture, Vaughan believes it is possible; it only requires patience, support and passion.



“I am very appreciative about agriculture. I get to help young farmers get inspired by my actions. My friends say I am a good person and that I am helping my country by getting into farming. Some have said that I have motivated and inspired them to get into farming as well,” he said.



But not all his friends agree.



Asked how he responds to them, he said, “My thoughts are they don't know what agriculture is and they're thinking it's all about animals, but really it isn't. It's what you do to the animals and how you treat them. There's only one way you can eat, and it's what you grow”.



He continued: “I find agriculture to be fun and enjoyable. I want to help Jamaica produce its own food instead of depending on imports”.



In the heart of Rhymesbury, Clarendon, he spends his weekends assisting his mother to raise award-winning sheep and goats. Like his younger brother, he enjoys the time spent with his family on the farm.



Vaughan, who will commence studies at Jamaica College in September, is a Nutramix Youth in Agriculture brand ambassador.





