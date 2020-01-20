$29.2 million in scholarships for police kids

Eighty-three children of active and deceased police officers below the rank of inspector were on Thursday presented with scholarships in the sum of $29.2 million from the Ministry of National Security to pursue tertiary studies this academic year.

An additional 63, who are returning students, were each awarded bursaries in the sum of $200,000. They qualified for new bursaries based on academic performance.

In delivering the keynote address, Permanent Secretary Dianne McIntosh said words can never fully express the nation's gratitude to the brave men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who endanger their lives to protect citizens. The scholarships, she says, serve as a symbol of gratitude to our valiant police officers and their families. She pointed out that, “Despite risks and looming danger, our police officers manage to execute their jobs with pride and honour. We can never compensate for their valiance and unwavering sacrifices and so these scholarships serve as a token of our appreciation,” McIntosh said.

Last year, the Ministry of National Security launched an online scholarship Web-based application system, which saw over 150 children of police officers applying. The system was designed and implemented to reduce paper through online submissions of applications and official documents. Applications are shortlisted by the Ministry's Career Development Committee according to criteria for eligibility.

“The Ministry of National Security takes pride in this contribution to nation-building and solace in the fact that this gesture will combat brain drain and improve Jamaica's GDP while moving families towards upward social mobility,” the permanent secretary said Thursday.