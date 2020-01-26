'It's Christmas for the new year!'

Students and teachers of New Works Primary School in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland, are expected to have an enhanced teaching and learning experience with the recent handover of computers to the school by the JN Bank Member Advisory Council (MAC).

The school, with a population of 200 students, previously had only two computers. The JN donation takes the total to eight.

“I'm elated!” Charmaine Samuels, principal of the school said.

“We have been trying to source some computers over time. We received two from past students, therefore, the donation of six additional computers from JN Bank is really a dream come true, and it's like Christmas for the new year.”

Samuels stated that the computers will enhance the teaching experience for the students, while also helping the students to conduct online research in preparation for Primary Exit Profile.

Canute Simpson, business relationship and sales manager for JN Bank's Savanna-La-Mar branch, said New Works Primary School was selected to receive the computers because of its needs.

“It was really needed; and we also plan to invite parents who don't know much about computers to benefit from the technology, through structured computer classes,” he explained.

Simpson observed that many of the teachers on staff at New Works are young eductors who are already exposed to various technological advancements in education. That, he said, would make for more ready incorporation of technology into lessons.

“I'm really happy that, with the assistance of the JN Foundation, we were able to deliver the computers to the school,” he informed.

Principal Samuels reported that the 58-year-old institution has been doing well, and that the most recent National Education Inspectorate report indicated that the school was performing satisfactorily. As a result, most of its graduates were placed in traditional high schools such as: Hampton High School, Munro College, Manning's School and Belmont Academy.

“Once you get good passes, you are rated as doing well academically,” she pointed out.

Samuels also reported that, in terms of sports, the school is poised to compete in the national championship of the volleyball competition, having placed second in the parish.

The school serves the communities of New Works, Beeston Spring, Bog and other nearby communities.

The JN Bank MAC, formerly known as the Branch Advisory Councils, was established in 2006 to provide JN members with the opportunity to engage directly in the identification and selection of projects to positively impact negative issues in their communities.

Over the years, the MACs implemented numerous projects in communities across the country. Its activities will now be subsumed into the recently established JN Circle, a national network of service clubs empowered by Jamaica National to advocate for change and strengthen the communities in which its bank and other JN corporate entities are located.