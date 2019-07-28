'Bring your projects!'

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) is seeking new investment projects across 12 sectors to promote for local and international investment.

The agency made this announcement on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at its Call for Projects event in Kingston.

Jampro is seeking projects in agribusiness, outsourcing, manufacturing, energy, mining, film, animation, music, tourism and services, logistics, infrastructure, and cannabis. These key sectors were identified as part of Jampro's overall strategy for Jamaica's economic growth based on projections that these industries will have the most significant impact on the country's economic expansion.

Diane Edwards, president of Jampro, believes that there were many untapped business opportunities in Jamaica that could lead to increased jobs and dollars in the economy in the forms of export sales and investment spend. She invited entrepreneurs, companies, and other entities to submit their projects to Jampro to be evaluated and packaged to be promoted.

Said she: “Jampro is here to promote Jamaican business opportunities, whether export or investment, to local and international audiences. We want to have those amazing, diverse projects that will impress investors and create more business and jobs for Jamaican people. We are therefore inviting those persons and companies with viable projects to contact Jampro so we can work and collaborate to attract more investments to Jamaica.”

This is all a part of Jampro's mission to drive economic development through growth in investment and export.