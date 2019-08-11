Jean Todt (third left), president of the Federation Internationale de L'Automobile (FIA) Foundation, takes a group photo with Jamaica shirt-clad students of Hazard Primary School following his tour of the facility on Wednesday, the day after Emancipation Day. Todt was accompanied on the tour by (from left) Peter Clarke of Millennium Motoring Club; director of the Jamaica Automobile Association and executive of the Jamaica National Group, Onika Miller; general manager of the JN Foundation, Onyka Barrett Scott; United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative Mariko Kagoshima; and Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon, Mike Henry; and executive director of the National Roas Safety Campaign Paula Fletcher. Hazard Primary is the first to benefit from the 'X Marks the Spot' Crosswalk Road Safety Campaign, which is being implemented by JN Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF, the FIA Foundation and the Abertis Foundation based in Spain. Under the project, signs were erected for bus lay-bys, pedestrian gates were installed, and sidewalks widened and paved.