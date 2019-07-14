220 tertiary students to benefit from BGLC Education Grant

The Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) has announced that it will provide tuition assistance for more than 200 students for the 2019-2020 academic year, and has extended an invitation to students who are already attending or are about to enter any tertiary institution across the island to apply for the BGLC Education Grant.

More than 400 students have already accessed the BGLC Education Fund since it was launched in 2015, the commission said.

The initiative is a part of the gaming regulatory body's corporate social responsibility programme focusing on education and community development.

“At the BGLC we understand the challenges that many students face with meeting the costs of their education, and so we implemented this programme to provide some assistance and encouragement for them to pursue their higher education goals,” said Vitus Evans, executive director of the BGLC.

“Our commitment to supporting tertiary students does not end with the financial support. Every year, we also provide internship opportunities for students who are studying subjects that are relevant to the commission's work so that they can also gain practical experience in their area of study. This year 72 students will gain work experience at the BGLC, ” he added.

Details about the BGLC Education Grant, including application requirements and forms are available at the BGLC's website at www.bglc.gov.jm.

The application deadline is July 22, 2019.