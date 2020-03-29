50 years in Insurance: The Bruce Lyn story

Bruce Lyn, known to insurance industry stakeholders and clients as a conscientious and professional powerhouse, said the opportunity to change lives through his job has been his greatest satisfaction over the past 50 years.

“If I were to live my life over again, I would have chosen this career from the beginning,” he said.

In 1969 Lyn joined Manufacturers Life Insurance Company which, by the seventies, would become Island Life Insurance Company. Island Life was later merged with Life of Jamaica and today is known as Sagicor Life Jamaica.

“My greatest satisfaction is seeing the benefits of the advice given to my clients materialised, and the professional growth of the agents I have trained and developed over the years,” he said.

Lyn, who was branch manager for several years, was awarded Branch Manager of the Year on numerous occasions at Island Life; and was also the industry's Manager of the Year three of the five times the competition was held. His team also repeatedly qualified for the Master Branch title in the industry. A past Life Underwriters of Jamaica vice-President, Lyn is also a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, he was honoured by the life insurance industry as Life Underwriters Association of Jamaica Member of the Year in 1985.

“Because of the approach I take to the job, my clients become like family to me. This is what would always set me apart — the relationship I have with my clients; they know that I care about their well-being,” he said.

Still working full-time as an insurance advisor, Lyn said his success and longevity in the industry can also be credited to his relationship with God; support from his wife; his clients; and his involvement in sports, having played football and golf at the national level, as well as Senior Cup Cricket, in his youth. He believes the discipline and sportsmanship he developed from the sporting arena has been a significant benefit to his career.

His wife of 37 years, Marguerite, describes him as a hard-working, kind and honourable man who always goes the extra mile to support his family and cater to his clients.

“He doesn't have a selfish bone in his body and he wants everybody to do well, and I think that has helped him, because people see his sincerity and kindness and know they can depend on him,” she said.

Nowadays Lyn balances his time between work, family, social work through his church — including Missionaries of the Poor — and playing golf with his wife. He said he is guided by the adage: “Where much is given, much is expected”.