PHOTO: BOOK SHIP'S HERE!

Custos Rotulorum of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin (third left) and councillor for the Spring Garden Division in St James Dwight Crawford (second right) cut the ribbon to officially open the Logos Hope book fair to the public, following a ceremony aboard the ship docked in Montego Bay on February 13. Sharing in the moment (from left) are country leader for charity OM Jamaica Nichola Henry, associate director of Logos Hope Randy Grebe, Custos Rotulorum for Trelawny Paul Muschette, and Logos Hope Captain James Berry. The world's largest book fair, the Logos Hope, will be in Montego Bay February 13, 2020 to February 23, 2020, and in Kingston from February 27, 2020 to March 15, 2020. (JIS)

