Be the best version of yourself, Tapia tells students

United States Ambassador to Jamaica Ambassador Donald Tapia was a guest of the Wolmer's Trust high schools on Febraury 6, as part of the instituions' ongoing Chairman's Forum.



The forum, a series of inspirational and motivational talks for sixth form students, is hosted by school board Chairman Milton Samuda.



In a candid speech in which he urged the students to be the best version of themselves, Ambassador Tapia shared a little of his life story and his career trajectory, focusing on how he achieved success despite his background of poverty.



“Your background is a lesson; a lesson in life,” Tapia told the students. “Only you can determine who you are, what you are and what you're going to be.”



Tapia recounted his experiences from joining the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller, to working at General Electric, the multinational conglomerate, before starting his own small business which grew into a large company across many states.



He also spoke about attending university at age 62, and graduating only three months before his granddaughter.



The students were eager to ask questions about his life and career and he responded candidly about the challenges he encountered and how he surmounted them. He closed by reminding the students that they must remain dedicated and focused to achieve their goals in school.



Ambassador Tapia left the students with this final thought: “You're the only person that can have the determination to get your education.”