I'm being punished for turning my supervisor down

I feel I am the victim of sexual harassment at my workplace. I have been passed over for opportunities that have gone to others with less qualification and fewer years of service or level of productivity. I feel it is because I have repeatedly rejected my immediate supervisor's request to go out with him. He sometimes makes lewd or suggestive jokes in my presence then asks for my comment. I try to keep out of his way, but the unfair treatment is getting to me now.



What can I do? Do you think this is sexual harassment? If so, what recourse might I have? I am seriously considering quitting this job.



For your protection, some aspects of your letter have been omitted. We are saddened to learn of the distressing situation you are facing. It is noteworthy that the Sexual Harassment Bill (2015) was recently tabled in parliament. For the protection of workers, we anticipate it will move forward with good pace.



Sexual harassment in the workplace is defined as the unwelcome sexual conduct which the harassed employee finds offensive. This conduct may be perpetuated by a supervisor, co-worker, or even a client. The advances could be covert, such as non-verbal actions for example winking, sticking out the tongue, gestures, or sending inappropriate written or electronic messages or photos. In some instances, the advances are overt and involve sexual comments, sexual jokes, pressure for sexual favours, unwelcomed touching, pinching, or brushing of body against the victim.



The two most common types of sexual harassment, which are internationally recognised as illegal, and for which complainants have had recourse through the courts are:



i. Quid pro quo — This occurs when the victim faces discrimination due to the resistance or refusal of the perpetrator's sexual advances



ii. Hostile work environment – Is identified when there is pervasive and unwelcome sexual overtones and conduct in the workspace, eg telling sexual jokes, playing lewd music, circulating sexual literature, etc, which are not censured by the boss.



From your account of your experience, it appears that you are indeed experiencing workplace sexual harassment of both types identified above.



We recommend that you write a formal complaint to your human resource manager or the CEO of your company outlining your observations and concerns. These are serious concerns that must be immediately addressed by your employer. If this step does not yield the desired changes, consider filing a report with the Sexual Harassment Division of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal. Whatever you do, stand up for your rights and have them defended through the appropriate channels. Do not quit your job!



