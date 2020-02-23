NCU proposes bauxite dirt for cement

The use of red dirt from the bauxite extraction process to produce cement, which can be used to build roads is one of several research findings contained in a book presented by Northern Caribbean University Professor, Mark Harris (second left) to Prime Minister Andrew Holness (second right).

The book, titled, Confronting Global Climate Change: Experiments and Applications in the Tropics, is authored by Professor Harris with contributions from other NCU faculty members including Assistant Professor Dwight Rose (left). NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards ) led the delegation that paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister on Friday. (Photo: Nevi Bernard)