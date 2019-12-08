Trailblazers!

Newly minted clinical pharmacists (front row, from third left) Melanie McHayle Morgan, Seana Sylva Harding, Sadeeta Ramcharan-Lecky, Fedrica Paul, Keisha Dougan, Itrula Brissett-Foreman, (back row, from left) Tyrone Smith, and Tyeesha Palmer celebrate being the first group of graduates from the two-year post-baccalaureate doctor of pharmacy (Pharm D) programme at The University of the West Indies at a breakfast in their honour on Friday. With them are programme lecturer Dr Maxine Gossell-Williams (left), deputy dean of student success Dr Annette Crawford-Sykes (second left), deputy dean of international and alumni affairs Dr Winston de la Haye (secpnd right), and Programme Director Dr Cameil Wilson-Clarke (right). The Pharm D programme is the newest offering by the Faculty of Medical Sciences, having been introduced in September 2016. It offers two options – the post-baccalaureate programme for practising pharmacists who wish to become qualified as clinical pharmacists, and the five-year entry level programme. Friday's celebratory breakfast was hosted at Mona Vistors' Lodge.