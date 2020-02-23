VOCABULARY BUILDER

gullywasher



[ guhl-ee-wosh-er, -waw-sher ]



noun



Chiefly Midland and Western US.



Definition: a usually short, heavy rainstorm.



WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF GULLYWASHER?



Gullywasher, “a short, heavy rainstorm,” is a dialect and regional word in the US Midwest and West. The first half of the word is a variant pronunciation of gullet “throat, esophagus,” from Middle English golet, gulet, from Old French goulet, from Latin gula “throat.” Gullywasher entered English in the early 20th century.



HOW IS GULLYWASHER USED?



Example: The rounds of rain and flash flooding Tuesday presented another reminder that 2018 has featured both gullywashers and full-day washouts.



– Ian Livingston, “Tuesday's record rainfall catapulted DC to its yearly total with four months to go in 2018”, Washington Post, August 22, 2018