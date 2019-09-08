PHOTO: Airborne!

Mariah Morgan (centre), a final-year economics and statistics major at The University of the West Indies, Mona, won AEROTEL's 40th anniversary essay competition and is presented here with her prize of two airline tickets by corporate communications manager of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Ava-Marie Ingram (left) and AEROTEL's General Manager Howard Armstrong. Tariq Thompson (Photo 2) placed second and was awarded a weekend for two at a local resort.

Morgan and Thompson were among more than 50 sixth formers and undergraduate students who entered the competition which required them to pen an essay of 500-700 words answering the question, 'How does aviation impact the Jamaican economy and what is AEROTEL's role?' The competition was expected to broaden interest among young people in aviation careers. (Photo: Courtesy of AEROTEL)