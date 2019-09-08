PHOTO: Airborne!
Mariah Morgan (centre), a final-year economics and statistics major at The University of the West Indies, Mona, won AEROTEL's 40th anniversary essay competition and is presented here with her prize of two airline tickets by corporate communications manager of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Ava-Marie Ingram (left) and AEROTEL's General Manager Howard Armstrong. Tariq Thompson (Photo 2) placed second and was awarded a weekend for two at a local resort.
Morgan and Thompson were among more than 50 sixth formers and undergraduate students who entered the competition which required them to pen an essay of 500-700 words answering the question, 'How does aviation impact the Jamaican economy and what is AEROTEL's role?' The competition was expected to broaden interest among young people in aviation careers. (Photo: Courtesy of AEROTEL)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy