And the winners are...

HUNDREDS of students from 29 schools across the island gathered at Karl Hendrickson Auditorium last weekend, Friday and Saturday February 28 and 29, for the NCB Foundation-sponsored FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Jamaica National Robotics Competition.

At the end of the day, Calabar High School was judged the overall best performer and copped the Inspire Award, while York Castle High won the top Alliance Award. Both teams will represent Jamaica in international robotics competitions in the United States of America later this year. Calabar, along with Dean's List honorees Nelson Cole of Dunoon Park Technical and Laurel Thomas from Immaculate Conception High School, will compete in the FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas from April 15-18, 2020, while York Castle will journey to Laurel, Maryland, for the Maryland Technical Invitational June 19-21, 2020.

We share some highlights of the winning teams.