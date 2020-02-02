Carib Cash reports $1.5 million support to education

Loan company Caribcash Jamaica has reported that over the last three years, it has invested over $1.5 million in education in the country through school graduation sponsorships, donations, and partnership initiatives to help enhance the lives of students and the wider community.

“Education is one of the main driving factors in improving lives and the country on a whole, and what better way to contribute to a nation's development than by investing in it?” said Country Manager Carlton Steward.

“It is very important that we ensure some of our resources focus on helping the youth reach their full potential,” he added.

The company said it donated $50,000 to Little Bay All Age School in Westmoreland in 2018 for a chicken-rearing programme.

For last year, it listed activites for Teacher's Day at four primary schools; Read Across Jamaica Day at Providence Methodist Early Childhood Institution; a mathematics competition at Farm Primary School; and donations to Stony Hill Primary.

“CaribCash is aware of the importance of a secondary education so, throughout the months of June and July 2019, [we] sponsored close to 20 high school graduation ceremonies in Kingston, Montego Bay and Mandeville. The company took the opportunity to present prizes and awards to students who excelled in various academic fields,” the company said.

CaribCash Jamaica Ltd is a part of the FastCash Group of companies, created to provide small cash advances to those who need quick access to funds to meet their immediate needs. FastCash group of companies was founded in the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2004. CaribCash Jamaica has four locations — 55 Knutsford Boulevard; Unit 53, Winchester Business Centre, Half-Way-Tree; Unit 3,4 Haven's Service Centre in Mandeville and 60 Barnet Street Montego Bay.

“CaribCash firmly believes that students are an asset to Jamaica, and they are the foundation of the developmental process,” said Stewart.