CIBC FirstCaribbean puts in safety rail at Shortwood Practising

Shortwood Practising Infant, Primary and Junior High School is a safer school thanks to CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank which financed the installation of a safety rail to protect students using the corridor and stairs on the grades 1-4 block.

Noting that the platform outside the classroom block is fairly high and posed a potential hazard for the students, school Principal Rupert McCoy said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday that the project was a long-standing one, constantly deferred due to lack of funds. He thanked CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank for responding positively to its request for sponsorship.

Nigel Holness, managing director of the bank said, “It was a privilege to partner with the school and contribute to the growth and development of the students by keeping them safe.”

The Shortwood Practicing Infant, Primary and Junior High has approximately 900 students.