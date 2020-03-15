CIBC FirstCaribbean puts in safety rail at Shortwood Practising
Shortwood Practising Infant, Primary and Junior High School is a safer school thanks to CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank which financed the installation of a safety rail to protect students using the corridor and stairs on the grades 1-4 block.
Noting that the platform outside the classroom block is fairly high and posed a potential hazard for the students, school Principal Rupert McCoy said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday that the project was a long-standing one, constantly deferred due to lack of funds. He thanked CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank for responding positively to its request for sponsorship.
Nigel Holness, managing director of the bank said, “It was a privilege to partner with the school and contribute to the growth and development of the students by keeping them safe.”
The Shortwood Practicing Infant, Primary and Junior High has approximately 900 students.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy