Crazy socks!

Using ribbons, pipe cleaners, craft eyeballs, feathers, cotton balls, balloons, and whatever else they could find, staff and students at Liberty Academy at the Priory decorated socks of all colours and types on Tuesday when the school hosted Crazy Socks Day. There were knee-length and ankle socks; single-coloured and striped socks; thick socks and thin. Take a look.

