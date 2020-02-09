CXC makes key appointments to leadership team

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) announced on Friday that, as it activates its digital transformational agenda and repositions as an enterprise that facilitates regional integration and development, it has appointed two senior members to its leadership team.

They are Nicole Manning and Rodney Payne.

Effective February 1, 2020, Manning assumed the role of director of operations, examination services, and Payne assumed the role of director of technological innovation, information technology services.

Manning holds a Masters of Science in Computer-based Management Information Systems, as well as a Bachelor of science in Chemistry and Management. She also holds a postgraduate diploma in education from the University of Technology, Jamaica and a postgraduate certificate in risk management from the Institute of Risk Management (UK).

Manning is an industry professional with over 20 years of regional and international managerial experience in the fields of education and assessment, including test development & measurement, quality assurance, and strategic management.

Prior to joining the council, Manning held executive positions including as head of the National Council on Technical Vocational Education and Training in Jamaica.

As director of opeartions, examination services, Manning will lead the Examinations Services Division, which comprises the examinations development and production, and examinations administration and security departments.

Payne, meanwhile, has been with CXC for the past 22 years. He joined the staff in 1998 as network administrator, then held the post of information systems manager from February 2011, a role in which he had acted from 2009. In October 2017, he took on the role of senior manager, examinations administration and security.

Payne has been acting director of operations from September 2019 until the date of his recent appointment.

A graduate of The University of the West Indies, Payne also holds a Masters of Engineering from the University of Victoria and is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. Along with several IT certifications, he also completed the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School's Executive Education Program.

In keeping with CXC's strategic plans, the director of technological innovation, information technology services is responsible for the development and implementation of innovative technological solutions to advance the organisation's contribution to the digital transformation of the region's education landscape.